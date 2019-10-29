close
Tue Oct 29, 2019
Pakistan

October 29, 2019

Rabi ul Awal moon sighting today, Eid Milad-un-Nabi likely on November 10

ISLAMABAD: A meeting of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will be held today (Tuesday), October 29, 2019, for Rabi-ul-Awal moon sighting.

Chairman Mufti Munib-ur-Rehman will preside over the meeting in Karachi, said an official notification issued by the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony.

The members of Zonal/District Ruet-e-Hilal Committees would attend the meetings at their respective places.

According Pakistan Meteorological Department, as per the astronomical parameters, there is good chance of sighting Rabi ul Awal, 1441 AH moon today (29th of Safar 1441 AH).

Subsequently, 12th Rabi ul Awal --Eid Miladun Nabi (PBUH) will be celebrated on Sunday, November 10, 2019.

According to climate record, the weather is expected fair/partly cloudy in most parts of the country.

