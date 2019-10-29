MAO College lecturer’s suicide: Principal removed over negligence

The principal of Government MAO College, Dr Farhan Ebadat Yar, has been removed from his post over negligence in the case involving harassment allegations against deceased lecturer Muhammad Afzal, according to a notification from the government of Punjab issued late Monday.

He was removed after the inquiry committee submitted its report. Meanwhile, Riaz Hashmi - the vice principal of the college - has been given the additional charge of the principal.

Last week, the Higher Education Department (HED) of Punjab had issued a summary after conducting an inquiry into the case, expressing serious concerns over the attitude of Khan regarding the death of the lecturer .



The report further states that Dr Farhan had failed to take necessary measures to address the concerns of the deceased, given the fact that Afzal had been proven not guilty by the college harassment committee.



The report found Dr Farhan of conducting unprofessional behavior with staff and faculty members. He was in the habit of evading his responsibilities, it stated.

MAO College lecturer Muhammad Afzal had committed suicide following harassment allegations leveled against him by a female student which were later found untrue.



However, the college authorities had failed to clear his name by not issuing an exoneration in writing as he was asking for after being verbally cleared of the allegation leveled against him as Afzal mentioned in his suicide note had caused considerable damage to his reputation.