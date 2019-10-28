Karachi University extends BA, MA admissions deadline till October 31

Karachi: The University of Karachi on Monday extended the deadline for submission of forms for the Online Admissions 2020 (Entry Test Based) in Bachelors and Masters Programs (Morning), Doctor of Pharmacy (Morning and Evening) and Doctor of Physical Therapy till October 31, 2019.



The in-charge, Directorate of Admissions has said that students, who have been waiting for the announcement of their intermediate exam results or equivalent or issuance of mark sheet, could apply for the program but such candidates are directed to submit their results and all relevant documents at least three days before the issuances of the admission list.

Last week, the KU had also extended date for the submission of forms from October 23 to 28, 2019.