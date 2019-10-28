Judicial remand of Khaqan Abbasi, Miftah extended

ISLAMABAD: The judicial remand of former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and former finance minister Miftah Ismail was extended on Monday till November 19 in the Liquefied natural gas (LNG) case.

During the hearing at the Accountability Court, Khaqan Abbasi urged the court to broadcast the proceeding live on TV.

"I want entire Pakistan to see how corrupt their representatives are," he said sarcastically.

Abbasi, a senior leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, also requested the court to allow him to get his surgery done from a hospital of his own choice.

He said the surgery was recommended by a medical board, adding that he would incur all the expenses himself.

The former prime minister requested the court to allow him to keep a laptop since he needs it to prepare his case.

During the proceedings, the PML-N veteran took jibes at Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, saying both the personalities are worried by the facilities he has been provided.

"I can end their worry by returning the facilities," the former prime minister said.