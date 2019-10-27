close
Sun Oct 27, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
October 27, 2019

Naat Khawan Yousuf Memon passes away in Karachi

Pakistan

Web Desk
Sun, Oct 27, 2019
Yousuf Memon. Photo courtesy Yousuf Memon Facebook page 

After battling a long illness, famed Naat Khawan Yousuf Memon passed away in Karachi on Sunday, said the deceased's family.

Yousuf’s son Hussain Memon said that his father had issues while breathing and was undergoing treatment for it.

He added that the naaat khuwan’s funeral prayers will be held on Monday in Karachi’s Pahari Mosque, Saheed-e-Millat Road after Zuhr prayers.

Yousuf Memon had taken part in numerous gatherings where he recited his poems in praise of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). A few famous naats recited by him included ‘Maire Kamli Wale Ki Shan’ and ‘Huzoor Koi Aisa Intizam’.

The deceased left behind a wife, 2 sons and one daughter.

Latest News

More From Pakistan