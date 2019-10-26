Shoaib Akhtar moved by this differently-abled motorcyclist’s 'conviction'

Shoaib Akhtar on Saturday introduced a differently-abled motorcyclist to his over 2.5 million Twitter followers.

The speedster posted a video of the unnamed man whom he came across at a signal.

The Rawalpindi Express was surprised to see the man riding a motorcycle.

Despite seeing the man with his own eyes, the former Pakistan cricketer found it hard to believe a person born with one hand could ride the two-wheeler.

The video shows Akhtar lowering his window and talking to the man on the motorcycle.

“Bro, tell me how do you do that with one hand,” he asks the man, requesting him to accelerate the bike again like he had done seconds earlier.

"Wow. Happens only in Pakistan. Well done,” Shoaib tells the biker who obliged him by accelerating the bike.

One can hardly tell whether the man who was wearing the helmet realized who he was talking to since he didn’t reveal his feelings.

As the signal turned green, Shoaib's vehicle is seen moving behind the motorcycle for a short distance before the video comes to an end.

"Only in Pakistan. This is called conviction. I hope he stays safe," Shoaib Akhtar captioned his video.