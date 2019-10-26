close
Sat Oct 26, 2019
Pakistan

APP
October 26, 2019

AIOU postpones next week’s exams

Pakistan

APP
Sat, Oct 26, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has postponed its exams that were scheduled to take place next week.

The University has rescheduled its next week's exams and now it will be started from December 12 to 16 at the same examination centers.

The new dates have been set keeping in view the convenience of the students.

The roll number slips, issued earlier, will remain valid.

The students have also been informed about the changed schedule through SMS.


