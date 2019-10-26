close
Sat Oct 26, 2019
Pakistan

October 26, 2019

BIEK declares Humanities Part 2 (Private) result

Sat, Oct 26, 2019

KARACHI: The Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK) has announced the results of Humanities Private Part-II annual examination 2019.

Candidates bearing the following roll numbers are declared to have passed the intermediate humanities (Private) Group Part - II (Class XII) Annual examination 2019.



