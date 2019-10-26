NTS announces job opportunity

ISLAMABAD: National Testing Service -Pakistan (NTS) has announced challenging job opportunity.



The NTS, which conducts tests and assessments for admissions, scholarships, recruitment and promotion, requires services of growth oriented and passionate individual for the post of ‘Manager Human Resource’.

Responsibilities

The responsibilities include management, planning and compliance of all HR related matters.

Required Qualifications, Skills and Experience

Minimum 16 years of education from HEC recognized university preferably in Human Resource Management.

Should have at least 12 years post-qualifications and relevant experience.

Must have first class (60 + %) in all other academic degrees/certificates.

Must be an initiator, self-motivated, high level of personal integrity, confidentiality and discretion with flexible work approach.

Maximum age limit at the time of appointment is 50 years.

Last date for application submission is Monday, November 4, 2019.