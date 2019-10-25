DG ISPR hits back hard, refers to Indian Army as 'rogue force'

RAWALPINDI: DG ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor slammed Indian army chief General Bipin Rawat’s statement on Azad Kashmir by referring to the Indian Army as a ‘rogue force’, on Friday.

Taking to Twitter, the DG ISPR criticized Gen. Bipin Rawat and accused him of ‘repeatedly provoking war through irresponsible statements’.

“Indian COAS repeatedly provoking war through irresponsible statements endangering regional peace for electioneering of political masters. From fake surgical strike to date his only success has been to turn Indian Army into a rogue force and getting them killed.(1of2),” he tweeted.

“Indian Army Chief’s statements coupled with blood of innocents on hand, losses to Indian forces at the hands of Pakistan Armed Forces, heli crashes due to so called tech fault cum fratricide just to become Indian CDS is actually at the cost of professional military ethos.(2of2),” he tweeted again.



Tensions are high between India and Pakistan after the former revoked Article 370 which recognized occupied Kashmir as a special territory.

Pakistan reacted sharply, downgrading diplomatic ties with India and suspending trade with its neighbor.

Prime Minister Imran slammed the Modi government at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session a few weeks ago and called on the world not to appease Modi but pressurize him to end the curfew-like restrictions imposed in occupied Kashmir.

Both countries’ forces have traded fire over the Line of Control (LoC). Nine soldiers of the Indian army were killed and many others injured when Pakistan Army troops gave a "befitting response" to Indian ceasefire violations in Jura, Shahkot and Nousehri Khuiratta and Kotkhetera Tatta Pani sectors along the Line of Control.

CDS is an acronym for Chief of the Defence Staff, a proposed position for the combined head of the Indian Army, Air Force and Indian Navy.

