close
Fri Oct 25, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
October 25, 2019

SPSC announces results of Combined Competitive Examination 2018

Pakistan

Web Desk
Fri, Oct 25, 2019

HYDERABAD: Sindh Public Service Commission has announced the interview results of Combined Competitive Examination-2018 (CCE-18).

The SPSC conducted the written part of the CCE-2018 in the months of November and December 2018 and interviews from 23rd August to 17th October 2019.

The commission on the basis of final result recommended following successful candidates for appointment to the posts shown against each in order of merit.




Latest News

More From Pakistan