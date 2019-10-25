Pakistan, Bangladesh women's teams set for Gaddafi Stadium debuts

Pakistan Women will be in action at the Gaddafi Stadium Lahore — the home of Pakistan cricket — for the first time ever when they host Bangladesh Women in a three-match T20I series on Saturday.

The two teams meet in the shortest format for the second time in 13 months after Bangladesh hosted Pakistan in a four-match T20I series in October last year, which Pakistan won 3-0.

“We are coming from a 10-day camp in which we put great emphasis on our fielding. Our bowlers worked on bettering different variations and the batters are looking in good form. We are well aware of the challenge that the Bangladesh presents and this will surely be an exciting series,” said Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof, while speaking to pcb.com.pk.

“This series is the season opener for us and we want to start off on a winning note as it will help us in building the momentum ahead of the England and West Indies series.

“With our key player Nida Dar unavailable for this series and Sana Mir joining the side from the second T20I, we have inducted some youngsters in the squad” she added.

It is pertinent to mention here that Nida Dar is currently participating in the Women's Big Bash League in Australia, whereas Sana Mir is in the United States to collect the Asia Game Changers Award.

“We are very much looking forward to the series against a strong Pakistan side, who will be particularly tough in home conditions," Bangladesh T20I captain Salma Khatun said.

“It is nice to be back. Pakistan are a familiar opponent for us and we have had some pretty exciting matches over the years.”

The match on Saturday will be the first time that either of the side plays at Gaddafi Stadium.

The T20I series is part of Bangladesh Women’s 10-day tour in which they will also play two ODIs against Pakistan at the same venue.

Squads

Pakistan T20I: Bismah Maroof (captain), Aliya Riaz, Anam Amin, Ayesha Zafar, Diana Baig, Iram Javed, Javeria Khan, Kainat Imtiaz, Nahida Khan, Omaima Sohail, Saba Nazir, Sadia Iqbal, Sana Mir, Sidra Amin and Sidra Nawaz

Bangladesh T20I: Salma Khatun (captain), Ayesha Rahman, Ekka Mollik, Fargana Hoque, Jahanara Alam, Khadija Tul Kubra, Lata Mondal, Nigar Sultana, Panna Ghosh, Rumana Ahmed, Sanjida Islam, Shamima Sultana, Shanjida Akther Maghla, Sharmin Akhter and Sharmin Sultana

Schedule

26 October – 1st T20I (1.00pm-3.45pm), Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

28 October – 2nd T20I (10am-12.45pm), Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

30 October – 3rd T20I (10am-12.45pm), Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

2 November – 1st ODI (9.30am-4.35pm), Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

4 November – 2nd ODI (9.30am-4.35pm), Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore