Fri Oct 25, 2019
Pakistan

APP
October 25, 2019

Rabi ul Awal moon sighting on Tuesday

Pakistan

APP
Fri, Oct 25, 2019

ISLAMABAD: A meeting of Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, chaired by Mufti Munib-ur-Rehman, would be held in Karachi on Tuesday (October 29) for sighting the crescent of Rabi ul Awal, said an official notification issued by Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony.

The members of Zonal/District Ruet-e-Hilal Committees would attend the meetings at their respective places.

The meeting of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) committee would be held at Ministry of Religious Affairs, 1st floor Kohsar block, Pak Secretariat, Constitution Avenue, Islamabad.

All information about the positioning of the crescent could be conveyed to Chairman, Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee.

Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Mufti Munib-ur-Rehman would announce the decision of crescent sighting or otherwise after the conclusion of the meetings.

