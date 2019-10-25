Nawaz not suffering from cancer, can be treated in Pakistan, say doctors

LAHORE: The chief of medical board Dr Mahmood Ayaz has informed to the court that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif is not suffering from cancer.



Renowned hematologist and bone-marrow transplant expert Dr Tahir Sultan Shamsi has confirmed that the former premier does not have bone cancer, but rather acute idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP).

The disease, called ITP for short, is treatable in Pakistan. Expressing relief over the diagnosis, the doctor further said that the ailment can be defeated with the right medications.

Dr Shamsi revealed that in order to diagnose the disease, there were tests done related to his bone marrow. The test results indicated that Nawaz did not have bone cancer.

The doctor maintained that after medicine is administered to such patients with low platelet levels, the blood clotting cells start building up again, and 10-12 days after a drop in count, it becomes almost normal.

According to Ayaz, Sharif suffered from high blood pressure and diabetes. Ayaz added that the kidneys of Sharif were not working fully, and he had been operated upon twice for heart-related disorders as well.

He further noted that the medical board constituted to look after the health of the former premier had conducted blood tests and determined that he was not suffering from dengue.

Heamatology specialist Professor Tahir Sultan confirmed the diagnosis and refuted speculations regarding the PML-N supremo suffering from cancer.