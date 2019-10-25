close
Fri Oct 25, 2019
October 25, 2019

OGDCL Jobs: OGDCL offers employment opportunities

Fri, Oct 25, 2019

Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) is looking for high caliber professionals from Exploration and Production Sector to take the company to new heights.

The OGDCL has announced following job opportunities.

Position Qualification/Experience
Assistant Engineer 
(EG-II)
Bachelor’s of Engineering (04 years recognized by HEC) in Petroleum/ Chemical / Electrical/Electronics/ Mechanical/Civil /Mechatronics /Metallurgy /Computer/Software /Telecom with 01 year relevant post qualification experience of E&P Sector.
Assistant Officer (Finance)
(EG-II)
Master's or Bachelor's degree (04 years recognized by HEC) in Commerce or Business Administration (Finance) with 01 year relevant post qualification experience of E&P Sector.
Assistant Officer (SCM)/(Material)/(CSR)(EG-II)
Master's or Bachelor's degree (04 years recognized by HEC) in Management Sciences with 01 year relevant post qualification experience of E&P Sector.
Assistant Program Officer/Training Coordinator (EG-II)
Master's or Bachelor's degree (04 years recognized by HEC) in Business Administration or Public Administration preferably in Management or HR with 01 year relevant post qualification experience of E&P Sector.
Assistant (Geologist)/Mudlogger)/Geophysicist)
(EG-II)
Master's or Bachelor's degree (04 years recognized by HEC) in Earth Sciences with 01 year relevant post qualification experience of E&P Sector
Assistant Officer (PDMS)/Date Processing) (EG-II)
Master's or Bachelor's degree (04 years recognized by HEC) in Computer, IT with 01 year relevant post qualification experience of E&P Sector
Technical Officer
(EG-II)
Diploma of Associate Engineering (03 years) in (Electrical / Mechanical / Electronics) with 06 years relevant post qualification experience of E&P Sector.
Assistant Technical Officer (EG-I)
Diploma of Associate Engineering (03 years) in (Electrical / Mechanical / Electronics) with 04 years relevant post qualification experience of E&P Sector


How to Apply

Candidates working in government/semi government and autonomous bodies should apply through proper channel

Employment will be made on contract basis for an initial period of two years extendable through mutual consent.

Written test will be conducted through NTS.

Last date for applying the aforementioned jobs is November 12, 2019.

