Raiwind Tablighi Ijtema to be held on October 31

LAHORE: Raiwind Tablighi Ijetma 2019 will be held on October 31 at Raiwind Markaz (Centre) Lahore.



In this regard, Deputy Commissioner Lahore visited Raiwind Markaz to inspect the arrangements carried out for Raiwind Ijetma 2019.

The DC also visited Tehsil Raiwind to inspect anti-dengue surveillance and participated in an awareness seminar organised by a private university.

The official also paid a visit to rural health centre, Raiwind, where he checked attendance of doctors and paramedical staff, cleanliness, availability of medicine and others. He instructed the hospital administration to make extraordinary arrangements during Raiwind Ijtema.

Later on, the DC chaired a meeting in regard with Raiwind Ijetma in AC Raiwind’s office where departments gave a detailed briefing of the work what they had done and what was still pending.

He instructed them to remain vigilant during Raiwind Ijtima and all departments should work in complete and robust coordination.

Tens of thousands attend the annual Tablighi Ijetma at Raiwind Markaz, Lahore.