AIOU admissions’ last date today

ISLAMABAD: Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced that today October 25 (Friday) is the last day for admissions in its post-graduate programmes.



The interested students have been advised to apply for the admission before the expiring date.

It was hoped that the students will avail the opportunity to continue their future study.

Online admission facility is also available.

The university has recently taken various measures for facilitating the students in the admission process.