Govt empowers provinces for appropriate action against Ansar-ul-Islam

ISLAMABAD: The federal government Thursday authorised the provinces to take appropriate actions against Ansarul Islam, a subordinate organisation of Jamiat Ulema Islam Fazl (JUI-F), saying that it is capable of functioning as an ''armed wing of the organisation''.



“In exercise of the powers conferred by Section 2 of Private Military Organizations (Abolition and Prohibition) Act, 1974, the federal government approves the abolition of Ansar-ul-Islam in Islamabad Capital Territory with immediate effect,” says the notification.

After obtaining consent of all the provincial governments, the federal government, through the ministry of interior, entrusted the provincial governments the power to take appropriate actions against the outfit, said a notification issued here by the Ministry of Interior.

“… the Federal Government having reasons to believe that Ansar-ul-Islam (Private militia/Razakar Force of Jamiat-Ulema-e-Islam in violation of the Prohibition contained in the Article 256 of the Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan,” said the notification.

The government notification says the JUI-F’s subsidiary outfit “has been equipped with batons, sticks and sharp objects. The batons and sticks have been wrapped up with barbed wires.”

The government has also the apprehensions that the outfit “could be equipped with other objects, arms or ammunition, which could not be ruled out.”

The Jamiat’s subordinate organisation has posted a real, present and severe threat to the peace and tranquility of Pakistan, both in Islamabad Capital Territory and areas/parts comprising all the four provinces, according to the notification.