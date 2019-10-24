close
Thu Oct 24, 2019
Pakistan

October 24, 2019

SBP issues instructions for biometric verification of overseas Pakistanis

Thu, Oct 24, 2019

KARACHI:  The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has issued instructions for  biometric verification of   Overseas Pakistanis so that they can  operate their bank accounts.  

According to a statement,  Overseas Pakistanis may approach their respective banks through email/surface mail and provide identity documents like valid passport, visa, CNIC and NICOP (National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis) as an alternative arrangement for biometric verification to operate their bank accounts as usual.

Detailed instructions regarding biometric verification are available at: http://www.sbp.org.pk/bprd/2019/CL16.htm

The statement said the arrangement has been made in line with State Bank's continuous monitoring of the progress of the banking industry with respect to biometric verification.

The central bank has directed the banks to fully cooperate with their overseas customers.

