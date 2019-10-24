SBP issues instructions for biometric verification of overseas Pakistanis

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has issued instructions for biometric verification of Overseas Pakistanis so that they can operate their bank accounts.

According to a statement, Overseas Pakistanis may approach their respective banks through email/surface mail and provide identity documents like valid passport, visa, CNIC and NICOP (National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis) as an alternative arrangement for biometric verification to operate their bank accounts as usual.



Detailed instructions regarding biometric verification are available at: http://www.sbp.org.pk/bprd/2019/CL16.htm

The statement said the arrangement has been made in line with State Bank's continuous monitoring of the progress of the banking industry with respect to biometric verification.

The central bank has directed the banks to fully cooperate with their overseas customers.