Thu Oct 24, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
October 24, 2019

KU announces Test score of Visual Studies admissions 2020

Pakistan

Web Desk
Thu, Oct 24, 2019

Karachi: The University of Karachi has announced the Test score of Visual studies Department for admissions 2020.

Aptitude test for admissions in VS department was held on October 13, 2019.

The list of selected candidates for interview will be announced on October 25, 2019.

The test score list will be published shortly

