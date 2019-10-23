Asif Zardari undergoes medical tests at PIMS

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People's Party (PPP) leader Asif Zardari on Wednesday underwent various medical tests at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS).

Also read: Zardari shifted to PIMS after backache, irregular heartbeat

According to hospital sources, his blood samples have been sent to the hospital laboratory for tests, including Complete Picture, Renal Function Test (RFT), Serum Electrolyte, Liver Function Test (LFT), Prothrombin Time, HBA1C (blood sugar) and Lipid profile for cholesterol.

Asif Zardari was shifted to PIMS where cardiac center's private ward has been declared as a sub jail for him.



Earlier, a heart expert, neuro physician and medical expert thoroughly examined Asif Zardari and suggested some medical tests to know the exact health condition.