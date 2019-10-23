Bilawal vows to topple Imran Khan’s govt

ISLAMKOT: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday vowed to bring down what he called the puppet government and install the "people’s government” in its place.

Addressing a party rally in Islam Kot area of Thar, he said in the era of the "puppet government" democratic, economic and political rights were being usurped and an economic bloodshed is being carried out.

"Everywhere there are these issues, and that's why I have come out to topple Imran Khan and his facilitators," he was quoted by Geo News as saying in the rally.

He also accused the government of making a deal on occupied Kashmir, adding that no honorable Pakistani would forgive the rulers.



The PPP chairman went on to call Imran Khan an enemy of Sindh and Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) a group of traitors of the soil.

He also used his speech to target the government allied Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), claiming that efforts were afoot to occupy the city of Karachi.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is on a mass contact campaign against the government during which he also hold a jalsa on October 18 in Karachi.