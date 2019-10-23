Govt decides to allow JUI-F to hold Azadi March

ISLAMABAD: The government has decided to allow the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) to hold the Azadi March later this month.

A government spokesman said the opposition will have the permission if the Azad March remains within the limits of the constitution and the law.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan has presided over a meeting of the committee that the government had set up to persuade the JUI-F to cancel its Azadi March.

"Government believes in democratic norms," the prime minister was quoted as saying during the meeting.

The seven-member government committee comprising Pervez Khattak, Asad Qaiser, Asad Umar, Elahi, Sadiq Sanjrani, Shafqat Mehmood and Noorul Haq Qadri was set up after Maulana Fazlur Rehman announced to a mount a march on Islamabad on October 31.