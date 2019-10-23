Pakistani actress Neelam Muneer says ‘Modi's Hindutva mindset is promoting anti-Muslim hysteria’ in India

Pakistani actress Neelam Muneer said she was sad to see Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ‘Hindutva mind set openly promoting anti Muslim hysteria all over India’.



Neelam Muneer took to social media on Wednesday sharing pictures of Indian armed forces dragging and beating young Kashmiris.

“The atrocities being committed by India in Kashmir are horrific. Now is the time that Kashmiris should fight for their independence. May Allah protect muslims all over the world. Aameen,” she said in an Instagram post.

Kashmiris are facing extremely brutal form of state oppression for the last nearly three months. International media has also reported that the Indian military is involved in human rights abuses and hundreds of people being treated in the hospitals have revealed to media about incidents of torture.









