Brave Karachi policemen shoot down notorious robbers in viral video

KARACHI: Two notorious robbers, who were brothers, and had been active in District Central Karachi for a long time, were killed on Tuesday and their third brother and a cop wounded in a shootout in the Rizvia police limit.



In the video of the encounter that went viral on internet, policemen can be seen fighting the criminals in a narrow alley. The 2:20-minute video was recorded from a building by an unidentified person.

One of the policeman got hit on the leg, but did not step back until the backup arrives.

Later, in a media briefing, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Arif Aslam Rao of District Central said the policemen of the Rizvia Police Station rushed to a house after information was received in the morning that robbers had barged into a house in Petal Gali, Rizvia.

The suspects injured Sarooj with a pistol butt as they broke into his house. As the cops started cordoning off the area, the robbers, after committing the burglary, tried to flee.

Witnessing the incident, police raised the alarm and told the three to surrender. However, the suspects opened fire, injuring Police Constable Khalid Afzal.

The police retaliated, arrested the robbers in an injured condition, and recovered looted items.

The casualties were moved to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH), where two of the robbers, Tauseef and Asif, succumbed to their injuries. The third brother, Raqeeb, was said to be in a critical condition.

SSP Rao added that the three had been released from jail a few weeks ago in a robbery case, and their gang had been active in District Central since 2012.