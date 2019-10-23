close
Wed Oct 23, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
October 23, 2019

UHS issues merit lists for admissions 2019-20 in Punjab colleges

Pakistan

Web Desk
Wed, Oct 23, 2019

LAHORE: The University of Health Sciences (UHS) Lahore has issued the provisional merit lists of all categories for public sector medical and dental colleges session 2019-2020.

The merit lists have been issued in accordance with Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) Admission Regulations, 2019.

According details, UHS received 14,217 applications for admission against 3,017 open merit MBBS seats available in 17 public sector medical colleges across the province. Against these 3017 MBBS seats, minimum provisional merit remained at 91.5455 per cent.

For 175 open merit BDS sets available in three dental colleges of Punjab, the current provisional merit is 93.5000 per cent.

The candidates can lodge any complaint against the provisional merit lists by October 27.

