PM Imran says Pakistan progressing economically

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Tuesday that Pakistan is rising on the global economic horizon.

The prime minister made the statements as he presided over a session of government officials today, according to sources.

Sources said that the prime minister assigned the responsibility of presenting facts about the economy to the officials in attendance.

The prime minister said that those who cannot see Pakistan strengthening economically, are busy conspiring against the country.

The prime minister also spoke on the ongoing situation in Indian occupied Kashmir, saying that after the curfew, India’s true face has been exposed before the world.

Last week, Prime Minister Imran Khan lauded his team economic team for turning around the economy within a year.

In a post on Twitter, the prime minister said foreign direct investment witnessed an increase of 111.5 per cent while foreign private investment surged by 194 per cent during this period.