PM Imran congratulates Justin Trudeau, says look forward to working with him

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday congratulated his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau for latter's victory in Canadian general election on Monday

"Congratulations to Justin Trudeau for winning the elections in Canada," said the prime minister on Twitter.

" I look forward to working with him," he said.

AFP adds:

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau´s Liberal Party held onto power in a nail-biter of a Canadian general election on Monday, but as a weakened minority government.

Television projections as of 2 am Tuesday (0600 GMT) declared the Liberals winners or leading in 156 of the nation´s 338 electoral districts, versus 122 for his main rival Andrew Scheer and the Conservatives, after polling stations across six time zones closed.

As early as Tuesday, Trudeau will have to form an alliance with one or more smaller parties in order to govern a fractured nation.

The first test of his future government will follow in the coming weeks with a speech to parliament outlining his legislative priorities and a confidence vote.