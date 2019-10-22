Video of Lebanese protesters singing ‘Baby Shark’ for toddler goes viral

BEIRUT: A video of a large number of Lebanese protesters singing ‘Baby Shark’ for a toddler went viral on the internet.

Anti-government protests have rocked Lebanon since the past week. A video went viral in which a toddler can be seen mesmerized by a large number of protesters who sing ‘Baby Shark’ to soothe him.

According to Nehme, one of the protesters, car was stuck during a traffic jam. Hundreds of Lebanese protesters had taken to the streets in Beirut when Nehme was told by a woman to keep quiet. The woman told him that the noise would scare her child.

"So we sang 'Baby Shark' to make him happy," said Nehme, 22.

The video, shot by the mother, shows a large number of people surrounding the car and singing Baby Shark in unison. Robin, the toddler, was not afraid but interested in the sight, said his mother Elaine Jabbour.



The video went viral in Lebanon and around the world, so much so that her husband knew about it before she could tell him.

Nehme said that he and the other protesters went back to their protest after the exchange with the toddler. He hoped that the ‘revolution’ would help improve the country.

Protesters in Lebanon have accused the political elite of bringing the country’s economy on the brink of collapse. The sectarian government in the country and the political elite are being accused of corruption and nepotism by the people.