Imran Khan will be responsible if anything happens to Nawaz: PML-N

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz on Tuesday held Prime Minister Imran Khan responsible for Nawaz Sharif's deteriorating health.

"Imran Khan will be responsible if anything happens to Nawaz Sharif," said Ahsan Iqbal while addressing a press conference.

Flanked by Marriyum Aurangzeb, he said Sharif was shifted to the hospital only after media ran the story on his health condition.

Ahsan Iqbal said that politicising health issues of political opponents has been a trademark move of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, adding that the personal physician of the former prime minister informed officials about his health issues.

The officials threw the medical reports of the former prime minister into the bin, alleged the PML-N leaders.

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was shifted to Services Hospital Lahore for medical examination and treatment after his condition deteriorated with a sudden drop in his platelet count.

Taking to Twitter, the former prime minister’s personal physician Dr Adnan Malik stated that Nawaz required immediate in-hospital care.

“Former PM #NawazSharif is detected to have critically low Platelet Count (16*10^9/L) that could be due to multiple pathologies & requires immediate in-hospital care. I’ve requested the concerned authorities to act in urgency please,” he tweeted.

Nawaz was shifted to Services Hospital late Monday night under tight security. The law-enforcing agencies cordoned off the hospital, and patients and their attendants were being subjected to strict security checks.

A team of specialists, led by Principal SIMS/Services Hospital Professor Dr Mahmood Ayyaz, examined Nawaz and conducted the necessary tests to start treatment accordingly.



