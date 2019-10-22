Pakistan exposes Indian claims by taking diplomats to LoC

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Tuesday took Islamabad-based diplomats and foreign journalists to the Line of Control (LoC), debunking Indian army chief’s claims of destroying terror “launchpads” in Azad Kashmir.

The diplomatic corps visited Jura, Shahkot and Nousheri's sectors along the LoC hit by Indian firing on Saturday and Sunday.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal is also accompanying the envoys.

The invitation to the diplomatic corps was extended on an emergency basis to the heads of missions at all the embassies in Islamabad. Indian chargé d'affaires was also invited to prove the claim of his army chief before the foreign diplomats.

But the Indian side did not respond to the invitation. The Indian Defense Attaché told this paper on Monday that he was not going to the LoC while the Indian chargé d'affaires said New Delhi had not granted him permission for the visit.

DG ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor, in a statement earlier today, said “What good Indian High Commission is which can’t stand with its Army Chief? Indian High Commission staff didn’t have the moral courage to accompany fellow diplomats in Pakistan to LOC.”

“However, a group of foreign diplomats & media is on the way to LOC to see the truth on ground,” the military spokesperson further said.

Senior journalists representing international media were also accompanying the 50 or so diplomats, including ambassadors and high commissioners.

The diplomats and journalists are free to visit any part of the area hit by the Indian Army and interview anyone to ascertain the presence or lack thereof any training camp .

At least five civilians and one soldier were martyred on Sunday in cross-border firing.