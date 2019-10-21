Former PM Nawaz Sharif being shifted to Services Hospital after his health deteriorates

LAHORE: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s platelet count is critically low that could be due to multiple pathologies, tweeted his physician, on Monday.

Taking to Twitter, the former prime minister’s personal physician Dr Adnan Malik stated that Nawaz required immediate in-hospital care.

“Former PM #NawazSharif is detected to have critically low Platelet Count (16*10^9/L) that could be due to multiple pathologies & requires immediate in-hospital care. I’ve requested the concerned authorities to act in urgency please,” he tweeted.

This was tweeted by Dr Adnan after his meeting with the former prime minister. He said that Nawaz Sharif’s platelets count had reached to a dangerous low.

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif arrived at the NAB office in Lahore and said that the government’s act of not shifting the former prime minister earlier to a hospital for medical care was the worst example of political vengeance and insensitivity.

“If anything happens to Nawaz Sharif, we will blame Imran Khan for it,” he said.