Will take media, diplomats to locations to present facts: DG ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Major General Asif Ghafoor tweeted on Monday that Pakistan Army would take media and diplomats to the locations where Indian Army claimed it destroyed three alleged camps in Azad Kashmir and present the facts on ground.

“Indians have no grounds to support false claim made by their COAS. If they don’t want to go they have the option to share claimed targeted locations with our foreign office. We will take foreign diplomats & media tomorrow on those given locations. Let all see facts on ground,” he tweeted.

The DG ISPR was responding to the Foreign Office spokesperson’s tweet in which he called upon the Indian Embassy to respond to the DG ISPR’s earlier claim to prove that they had destroyed three alleged camps in Pakistan.

Dismissing the Indian army chief's claim, the DG ISPR had tweeted on Sunday: "Indian COAS’ statement claiming destruction of 3 alleged camps in AJK is disappointing as he holds a very responsible appointment."

Gen Ghafoor maintained that there were no camps let alone targeting them. He offered the Indian embassy in Pakistan to take any foreign diplomat or media to prove it on ground.

He said the propensity of false claim by senior Indian military leadership especially since the Pulwama incident was detrimental to peace in the region, saying such claims by the Indian Army were being made to suit the vested domestic interests. "This is against professional military ethos," he said.