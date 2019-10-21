We expect Indian Embassy to respond soon to DG ISPR's offer: FO

ISLAMABAD: We expect the Indian Embassy to respond soon to DG ISPR’s offer, tweeted Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal, on Monday.

Taking to Twitter, the foreign office spokesperson said that the Indian Embassy had still not responded to the offer made by the DG ISPR.

“Indian Embassy has yet not responded to offer made by DG ISPR. It indicates that they have no grounds to support false claim by their COAS. We expect them to respond soon,” he tweeted.

Dr Faisal was referring to Major General Asif Ghafoor’s tweet in which he invited the Indian Embassy to send a diplomat or media person to back claims by Indian Army chief General Bipin Rawat that their army had destroyed three alleged militant camps in Azad Kashmir.

At least five civilians and a Pakistani soldier were martyred as Indian troops resorted to "indiscriminate and ruthless" shelling from across LoC in AJK on Sunday.

According to ISPR, one soldier had been martyred in the exchange of fire while two others were injured.

The military’s media wing added that in response to unprovoked ceasefire violations by India in Jura, Shahkot and Nauseri sectors, nine Indian soldiers were killed while several others were injured and two Indian bunkers were destroyed.



