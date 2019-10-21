Karachi police arrest suspect selling fake eggs

KARACHI: Police on Monday arrested a suspect for selling and distributing fake eggs made from plastic, following a raid.

Around 20 fake eggs were recovered during a raid undertaken by the Sindh Food Authority, off an accused, identified as Jamil, who was charged with selling, harboring and distribution of the plastic eggs in a shop located in Karachi’s Defence Phase VI.

The seized products were then sent to the lab for further testing.

Due to a petition filed by Pakistan People’s Party leader Nawab Wassan, a personal assistant to Naveed Wassan, the police registered a first information report and took action against the store owner as soon as the results came in.

The plaintiff in his statement, given two days ago, said that an employee of Nawab Wassan bought a total of two dozen eggs from a shop located in Defense Phase VI, subsequent to which the raid was carried out by the Sindh Food Authority.

“Preliminary inspection suggests that the eggs recovered from the shop were made from plastic material,” Sindh Food Authority said in a statement.

The police told the press that the plastic eggs were nestled right alongside the truck which contained genuine eggs. The police further seized 100 other crates of eggs from a supply van.

After providing a statement, proclaiming that the eggs in question were unsafe for human consumption, it was revealed that they were brought in from Dhabeji Farms.

The Sindh Food Authority presented the accused, Jamil Ahmed, in front of the Judicial Magistrate, after which he was granted bail upon the submission of a surety bond of Rs 10,000.

The shop owner however argued that the charges against him were false since the person who accused him of selling these fake eggs did not buy them from his shop.

“We don’t use the shopping bag in which the eggs were given to the customer,” he told the court.

Further investigation behind the supplier are currently underway.