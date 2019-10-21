AIOU re-introduces 10 vocational, technical training courses

ISLAMABAD: Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has re-introduced 10 special courses of vocational and technical training for which admission could be applied before October 25, it was stated here on Monday.



These Courses are aimed at capacity-building of the people who are already engaged in technical work.

Special certificates will be awarded to them on successful completion of the courses.

These consisted of one semester, six-month duration.

The courses include auto servicing, electrical wiring, auto electrician, auto mechanical services, plumbing, welding, refrigeration and air conditioning, steel fixing, quality surveyor and civil draftsman.

With affordable fee structure, the AIOU has launched around 1200 academic programs to meet the educational needs of the people.