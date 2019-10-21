PM Imran Khan arrives in Karachi

KARACHI: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday arrived in Karachi on a day-long visit during which he would hold meetings with members of allied parties and inaugurate a CPEC power project.



Members of National Assembly and Sindh Assembly belonging to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) and Grand Democratic Alliance will meet with the prime minister, according to a Radio Pakistan report.

The premier will be briefed about the ongoing development projects in the city funded by the federal government.

A delegation of urban transport company will also call on the PM to discuss transport issues of Karachi.

Later, the prime minister will also inaugurate 1320 megawatt China Hub Power Plant in Hub.