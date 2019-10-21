Kate Middleton shares heartfelt memory of Pakistan tour with Prince William in first Instagram post

LONDON: The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton and Prince William have just returned to the UK with a bunch of pleasant memories from their 'complex' five-day Pakistan tour, visiting several places to experience the culture and natural beauty of the country.

During the trip, the royal couple was impressed as they toured Pakistan's cultural capital Lahore and the scenic valley of Kailash in Chitral and attended multiple social events including spending time with kids fighting cancer at the Shaukat Khanum Hospital.

Sharing her first Instagram post, showing Prince William playing with children, the Duchess of Cambridge wrote a heartfelt note about her interaction with kids, saying: "The community at the SOS Village is built around family - and the best possible family you could imagine - where everyone comes together to nurture, love and protect the children in their care. These vulnerable children, many who have come through traumatic circumstances, are nurtured in this caring environment and are able to form these quality relationships that they so desperately need to thrive. — Catherine"





Kate the photographer

The royals also had an unscheduled and unusual interaction with a local family they met on a roadside during their visit to Chitral where they have went to witness the climate change effects on the environment.

It is learnt that Kate, who is an amazing photographer, was so excited to know about their story, that she took some beautiful portrait photos, which captured their strength.

The duchess was reported to have said: “It was fantastic to meet these people living in such a remote place. They were so hospitable, offering William and me a cup of tea."



"It was a very special moment. They had no idea who we were, which gave us a chance to see a different side of Pakistan."

Kate had captured more about the scenic valley and its people in her camera which greatly impressed the couple. So far these photos have not been made available on the couple's official Instagram account.





