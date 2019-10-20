Manpower export from Pakistan increased by 30 percent

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development sent as many as 568,464 Pakistanis to foreign countries for various job assignments during the last year.

The export of manpower has increased by 30 percent as some 424,867 went abroad for overseas employment during the corresponding period of 2017, an official source in the Ministry told APP on Sunday.