Fisheries experts and academicians to discuss Pakistan’s blue economy

Bahria University will host on Monday a day-long seminar to discuss Pakistan's challenges and opportunities in regards to maritime fisheries.

The seminar titled “Promoting Maritime Fisheries in Pakistan – Opportunities, Challenges and Way-Forward” will provide a platform for technical experts and scholars to discuss pertinent issues relevant to marine fisheries and aquaculture for the socio-economic development of the coastal community in general and the sector’s contribution to the economy in particular.

Chief Minister Baluchistan, Jam Kamal Khan is expected to join as chief guest, while, Consul General, H.E. Toshikazu Isomura, of the Consulate General of Japan in Karachi, is attending as the guest of honor.

The speakers at the seminar include: Waseem Khan, National Fisheries Consultant, FAO Pakistan; Muhammad Moazzam Khan, Technical Advisor, WWF Pakistan; Khalid Mehmood, Fisheries Development Board, Ministry of National Food Security and Research; Dr Shahid Amjad, HoD Environment and Energy Management, Institute of Business Management; and Saadullah Ayaz, National Coordinator Climate Change, Ministry of Climate Change.

The seminar is being organized in line with Bahria University’s role in bridging the gap in the fields of education and research in the maritime sector.

Bahria University has established the BU School of Maritime Sciences at its Karachi Campus to promote higher education and research in the maritime sector in order to contribute towards the promotion and development of the country’s blue economy in meeting the emerging CPEC related issues.