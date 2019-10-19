Reception held in Berlin to pay tribute to Armed Forces and People of Pakistan

To commemorate Defence & Martyr’s Day, a grand reception was organized at the Steigenberger Hotel, Berlin, Germany.

A rich tribute was paid to the Armed Forces and the people of Pakistan for rendering great sacrifices while protecting Pakistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

In his key note speech, Ambassador Jauhar Saleem gave a detailed overview of the regional security situation. He briefed about the current humanitarian crisis in the IOJ&K, the massive rights violations and the political and security dimensions of the Indian actions.

He underscored that resolution of the Jammu & Kashmir dispute as per the UNSC resolutions was a sine qua non for building durable peace in South Asia and realizing the huge economic potential of the region.

Pakistan's Defense Attache in Berlin Brigadier Shahzad Khan briefed the audience about security situation in the region and role of the armed forces in maintaining peace and security. He also invited attention to the plight of Kashmiris in the Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IOJ&K).

Also, To express solidarity with the people of Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir, the Embassy of Pakistan observed five minutes silence, following which National Anthems of Pakistan and Azad Jammu & Kashmir were played.

The reception was attended by over 250 people including Ambassadors, diplomats, Defence Attachés, senior officials of various German ministries, intelligentia, opinion makers and members of the Pakistani diaspora.