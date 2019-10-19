Campaigns under Ulema always led to martial law, says Sheikh Rasheed

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed said on Saturday that whenever Ulema (religious scholars) initiated a movement it led to imposition of martial law in the country.

The federal minister was addressing a press conference, where he said that Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl Chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman will not march to the federal capital.

He said that the decision regarding Fazl’s march seems unclear, adding that face-saving can be offered to the JUI-F chief.

Sheikh Rasheed said that he is concerned about the madrassahs and Fazl’s march can aid propaganda against them.

Earlier today, the committee constituted under Defence Minister Pervez Khattak reiterated its offer to negotiate with Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman and other opposition parties ready to march towards the capital on October 27.