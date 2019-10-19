close
Sat Oct 19, 2019
October 19, 2019

Mostly sunny weather expected in Karachi on Sunday

Sat, Oct 19, 2019

KARACHI: The Meteorological Department on Saturday forecast mostly sunny weather in Karachi over the next 24 hours.

The maximum temperature is expected to remain in the range between 35 and 37 degrees centrigrades with 40 to 50 percent humidity in the metropolis.

Mainly hot and dry weather is likely to prevail in the most parts of Sindh during the next 24 hours.

