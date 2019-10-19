BIEK commerce Part 2 result announced

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: The Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK) has announced the result of Higher Secondary School Certificate Annual Examination 2019 HSC Part 2 (12th class) 2nd year Commerce group on Saturday October 19, 2019.
The students who are waiting can find their results on The News as soon as the gazette is issued.
A total of 43021 candidates were registered with the BIEK, of them 41985 appeared in the exams.
A total of 12888 students cleared the examination with pass percentage of 30.70.
About 110 passed the examination in A-1 grade, 1084 A grade and 2626 B grade.
KARACHI: The Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK) has announced the result of Higher Secondary School Certificate Annual Examination 2019 HSC Part 2 (12th class) 2nd year Commerce group on Saturday October 19, 2019.
The students who are waiting can find their results on The News as soon as the gazette is issued.
A total of 43021 candidates were registered with the BIEK, of them 41985 appeared in the exams.
A total of 12888 students cleared the examination with pass percentage of 30.70.
About 110 passed the examination in A-1 grade, 1084 A grade and 2626 B grade.