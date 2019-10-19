BIEK commerce Part 2 result announced

KARACHI: The Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK) has announced the result of Higher Secondary School Certificate Annual Examination 2019 HSC Part 2 (12th class) 2nd year Commerce group on Saturday October 19, 2019.



The students who are waiting can find their results on The News as soon as the gazette is issued.

A total of 43021 candidates were registered with the BIEK, of them 41985 appeared in the exams.

A total of 12888 students cleared the examination with pass percentage of 30.70.

About 110 passed the examination in A-1 grade, 1084 A grade and 2626 B grade.

