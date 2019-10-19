BISE scholarship SSC Examination 2019

LAHORE: The board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Lahore has released the names of successful students for National Intelligence Scholarship SSC Examination 2019.



The BISE scholarships are awarded separately to the students of Science and General groups. It is also categorized separately for male and female students.

Below is the list of successful female students of Science Group



Below is the list of successful male students of Science Group



Below is the list of successful male and female students of General Group.





