close
Sat Oct 19, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
October 19, 2019

BISE scholarship SSC Examination 2019

Pakistan

Web Desk
Sat, Oct 19, 2019

LAHORE: The board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Lahore has released the names of successful students for National Intelligence Scholarship SSC Examination 2019.

The BISE scholarships are awarded separately to the students of Science and General groups. It is also categorized separately for male and female students.

Below is the list of successful female students of Science Group 

Below is the list of successful male students of Science Group 

Below is the list of successful male and female students of General Group.


Latest News

More From Pakistan