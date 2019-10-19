KU announces result of BA external Part 2, both parts annual examination

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: The University of Karachi has announced the result of Bachelors of Arts (BA) Part-II and both parts (external) annual examination 2018.
All the top three positions were clinched by the girls.
A total of 6556 students were registered for examination 2018 of the 6243 that appeared.
A total of 508 students passed the examination with first division; 1691 with second division and 07 candidates with 3rd division.
The pass percentage stood at 35.45.
