Sat Oct 19, 2019
October 19, 2019

KU announces result of BA external Part 2, both parts annual examination

Sat, Oct 19, 2019

KARACHI: The University of Karachi has announced the result of Bachelors of Arts (BA) Part-II and both parts (external) annual examination 2018.

All the top three positions were clinched by the girls.

A total of 6556 students were registered for examination 2018 of the 6243 that appeared.

A total of 508 students passed the examination with first division; 1691 with second division and 07 candidates with 3rd division.

The pass percentage stood at 35.45.

Find Results Below



