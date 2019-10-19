KU announces result of BA external Part 2, both parts annual examination

KARACHI: The University of Karachi has announced the result of Bachelors of Arts (BA) Part-II and both parts (external) annual examination 2018.



All the top three positions were clinched by the girls.

A total of 6556 students were registered for examination 2018 of the 6243 that appeared.

A total of 508 students passed the examination with first division; 1691 with second division and 07 candidates with 3rd division.

The pass percentage stood at 35.45.

Find Results Below







