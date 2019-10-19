Time to send home the 'selected' PM: Bilawal

KARACHI: Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said it was time that the ‘selected government’ be sent home, adding the struggle is obligatory against the selected government.

The general elections 2018 were rigged and made controversial as the polling agents were pushed out of the polling stations, said the young PPP chief, addressing a huge rally that marked the 12th anniversary of Karsaz tragedy.

Taking jibe at the PTI leadership, he said the ‘selected’ can’t serve the masses, hence, it’s inevitable now to launch a struggle him.

“The politically elected politicians have been jailed and the proscribed organisations are being supported,” he pointed out.

“We won’t allow our mandate to be robbed away. We will continue raising voice against it. We won’t leave them go scot-free.”

The PPP will unmask every rigging, he stressed.

The PPP chairman said a rigging-marred government doesn’t care about the people as they walk into power on someone else’s wish.

We’ll expose Imran Khan’s government that came into through illegal means, he said.