close
Fri Oct 18, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
October 18, 2019

Ban on pillion riding, Section 144 to be imposed in Sindh on Chehlum

Pakistan

Web Desk
Fri, Oct 18, 2019

KARACHI: Government of Sindh has announced to ban pillion riding throughout the province on the occasion of Chehlum of Imam Hussain (R.A).

It also announced to impose Section-144 in the province on the occasion according to a notification issued by the interior ministry of Sindh.

The Chehlum will be observed on Sunday, October 20, 2019.

Under the Section 144, a gathering of four or more people cannot go on roads. Besides, hate speeches and demonstration of arms will also be prohibited under the law.

The Army has also been called by the provincial government to ensure better law and order situation in the province.

The army will be deployed at the routes of the Chelum processions and at other sensitive areas.

Latest News

More From Pakistan