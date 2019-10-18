Ban on pillion riding, Section 144 to be imposed in Sindh on Chehlum

KARACHI: Government of Sindh has announced to ban pillion riding throughout the province on the occasion of Chehlum of Imam Hussain (R.A).

It also announced to impose Section-144 in the province on the occasion according to a notification issued by the interior ministry of Sindh.

The Chehlum will be observed on Sunday, October 20, 2019.

Under the Section 144, a gathering of four or more people cannot go on roads. Besides, hate speeches and demonstration of arms will also be prohibited under the law.

The Army has also been called by the provincial government to ensure better law and order situation in the province.

The army will be deployed at the routes of the Chelum processions and at other sensitive areas.