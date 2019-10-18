COAS visits Karachi, awards prizes to PACES championship winners

KARACHI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Karachi on Friday where he awarded prizes to the winners of Physical Agility and Combat Efficiency System (PACES) army and Young Soldiers PACES championship, according to an Inter-Services Public Relations press release.

During the visit, the COAS addressed garrison officers, attended the closing ceremony of PACES Championship and witnessed training exercise of mechanised formation, said the ISPR.

The COAS talked to officers about environment, challenges and the response. While speaking to troops busy in training exercise, the COAS said that regardless of the advancement in warfare technology, the basic traits of soldiering are linked with maintaining high standards of training and physical fitness.

The army chief further said that Pakistan Army takes pride in maintaining high degree of training and physical fitness standards.

Gujranwala Corps team won the eighth Army PACES Championship while Engineer Centre team won the 7th Young Soldiers PACES Championship.

Corps Commander Karachi Lieutenant General Humayun Aziz accompanied the COAS during the visit.