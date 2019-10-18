PM Imran assured of cooperation in Madrassah reforms by religious scholars

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan met on Friday with religious scholars, where they assured him of complete cooperation for reforms in Madrassahs, sources informed on Friday.

According to sources, PM Khan met with Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman and Maulana Tahir Ashrafi and other scholars.

Sources said that important issues including Kashmir were also discussed during the meeting.

PM Imran Khan said in the meeting that Madrassah students should be given an education in science and technical subjects too, adding that the government wants to give them equal opportunity to be doctors and engineers.